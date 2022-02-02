Marblegate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GATE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:GATE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,294. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

