Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.17

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 100893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

