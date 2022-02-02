Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 6.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 48,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,356,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 31,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

