ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $642.62 million. ManTech International reported sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

MANT stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,692. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,327,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

