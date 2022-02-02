ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

