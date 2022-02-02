Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 6.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,615. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $304.52 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.42 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

