Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.46 and a 200 day moving average of $310.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

