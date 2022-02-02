Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,941 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.19. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

