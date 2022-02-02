Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 25.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.90. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,644. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

