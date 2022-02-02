Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $61,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.