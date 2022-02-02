MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,303. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

