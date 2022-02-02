Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $35.33 Million Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,218,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ML. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ML stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

