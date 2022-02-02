Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,243 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

