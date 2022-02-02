Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $31,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

