Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $44,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

