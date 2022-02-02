Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 8,068 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $39,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

