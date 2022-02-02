Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $33.79 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

