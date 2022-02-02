Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $32.60 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $32,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 96.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 164.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

