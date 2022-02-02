M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.29. 3,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

