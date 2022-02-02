M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

