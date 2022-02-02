M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,054. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

