Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $105,641.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

