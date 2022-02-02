Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$10.90 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,968. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

