Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

