Lua Swap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00116284 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.