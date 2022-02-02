Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.52

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 5033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

