Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

