Loopring (LRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.38 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $271.38 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

