Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of DY stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

