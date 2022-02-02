Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 363.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

