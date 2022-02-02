Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,626 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4,394.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

