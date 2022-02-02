Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 82.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

