loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Announces Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. loanDepot has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

