LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveVox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

