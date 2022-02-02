Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Livent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Livent by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Livent by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

