Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.
NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. 105,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,255. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
