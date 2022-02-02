Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. 105,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,255. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.