Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $556.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

