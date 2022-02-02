Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.90

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.90 and traded as high as $50.10. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 234,761 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

