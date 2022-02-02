Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 169,071 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

