Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 169,071 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

