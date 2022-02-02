Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-14.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LII traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 500,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.