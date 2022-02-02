Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-14.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 500,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

