Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 5.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $156,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

