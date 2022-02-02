LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE LC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 296.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.