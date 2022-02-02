Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

