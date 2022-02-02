Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

