Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 287,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 177.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE remained flat at $$21.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

