Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

