Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

