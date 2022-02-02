Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,811 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $353,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,260 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

