L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $175.04 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
