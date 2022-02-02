L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $175.04 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.